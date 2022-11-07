Morgan Stanley Trims Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,384. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

