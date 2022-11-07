Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $207.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.