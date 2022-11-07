Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,540 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 227.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 381,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 264,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 206,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 169,354 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 77,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,739. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

