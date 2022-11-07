Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $394.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

