Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. 105,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,196,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

