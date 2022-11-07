Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $225.82. 101,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.38.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

