Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.99. 354,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

