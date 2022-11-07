MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $95.84 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $95.84 million and $1.23 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00602113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.13 or 0.31345919 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.