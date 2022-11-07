Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.65 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Nano has a market cap of $103.65 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003725 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00342158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00120631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00745403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00566089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00228300 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

