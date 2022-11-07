National Bankshares Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.60.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.79. 297,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

