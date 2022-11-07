National Bankshares Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$1.90

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.42.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE TKO traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.64. The company had a trading volume of 182,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,255. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.