National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
National Express Group Stock Performance
Shares of NEX opened at GBX 175.30 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 156.50 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.33).
Insider Transactions at National Express Group
About National Express Group
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
