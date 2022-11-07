National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NHI opened at $55.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

