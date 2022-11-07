National Vision’s (EYE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,413,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

