Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.0306 on Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.94 million and $165,928.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011529 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00597893 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.59 or 0.31139746 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,814,435 coins and its circulating supply is 63,302,632 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
