Needham & Company LLC Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.