Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $22.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $17.76 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

