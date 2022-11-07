Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $22.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Sapiens International Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $17.76 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
