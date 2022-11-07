NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

