Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.75.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 249,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

