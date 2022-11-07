NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,750 ($78.04).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,314 ($61.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,261.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,907.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 973.94. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.