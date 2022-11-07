NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. 99,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

