NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $76.41. 105,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

