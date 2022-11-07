NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,458. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

