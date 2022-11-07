NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.67

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 117297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$661.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

