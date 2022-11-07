Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Nielsen Price Performance

Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nielsen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nielsen by 57.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

