NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

