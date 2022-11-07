Nilda Mesa Sells 290 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nilda Mesa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.80. 477,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,676. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

