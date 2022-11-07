Nilda Mesa Sells 290 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nilda Mesa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.80. 477,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,676. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
