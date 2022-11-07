Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 149,835 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,324. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

