NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.57 EPS.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,297. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

