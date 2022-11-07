NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.89 on Monday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NiSource by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after purchasing an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

