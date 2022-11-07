NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.
NiSource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.89 on Monday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of NiSource
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NiSource by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after purchasing an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.