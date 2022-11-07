NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

