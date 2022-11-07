NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Down 7%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 188,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,617,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NiSource Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 294,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,964 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

