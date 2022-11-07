NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Stock Performance

NORMA Group stock opened at €16.36 ($16.36) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.67 and its 200-day moving average is €19.27. The company has a market cap of $521.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €13.15 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of €37.54 ($37.54).

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.