Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.43. 8,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,230. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.10.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

