NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,636. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,133,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

