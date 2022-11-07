null (LON:IDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.03

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218.03 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 216.47 ($2.50), with a volume of 1366533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.90 ($2.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.89) target price on shares of null in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of null from GBX 270 ($3.12) to GBX 190 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of null from GBX 144 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

null Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 342.20.

About null

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

