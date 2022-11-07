Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.