Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 951,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NUMG stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

