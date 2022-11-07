Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.89. 21,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 371,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

