Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Nuvve to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 1,249.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvve to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuvve by 65.0% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuvve by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

