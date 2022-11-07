nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.76 million-$709.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.97 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NVT traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.91. 16,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,912 shares of company stock worth $434,039 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $420,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

