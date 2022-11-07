NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $345.57 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $345.57 million and $13,812.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $52.41 or 0.00249599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,995.97 or 1.00000340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

