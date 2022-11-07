Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $73.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

