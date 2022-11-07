Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,444.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

