Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

OPI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $742.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

