Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

