OKB (OKB) Trading 29% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $21.95 or 0.00105685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $34.19 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00602113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.13 or 0.31345919 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

