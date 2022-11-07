OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.11 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $236.66 million and $31.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00008083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006703 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

