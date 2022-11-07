OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 22,217 ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 1.06% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.