OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

